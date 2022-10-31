His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received today Irakli Gariba Shvili, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of Georgia, who is on a working visit to the country.
During the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace, His Highness welcomed the guest Prime Minister, who in turn conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Salome Zora Bashvili, President of Georgia, and her wishes for the UAE to continue development and prosperity. Longevity of stability and prosperity.
His Highness and the Georgian Prime Minister discussed friendly relations and various aspects of cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to develop them in the investment, commercial, economic and agricultural fields and other vital aspects that enjoy mutual interest within the two countries’ plans and development orientations.
The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of common concern.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE is keen to build fruitful cooperation and partnerships with friendly countries, especially in areas where opportunities and capabilities are available that serve common development goals.
The two sides expressed their aspiration that the coming period would witness further growth of the UAE-Georgian cooperation relations in light of the availability of many elements that the two countries enjoy that raise the ceiling of ambitions to advance their relations to a comprehensive economic partnership, which the two countries launched the first round of their talks last September.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and H.E. Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor His Highness the Head of State.
