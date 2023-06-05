His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, said, through his Twitter account, on World Environment Day, we recall the serious environmental challenges facing our planet, and the importance of working together to address them.. The UAE is a main supporter of everything that protects and serves the environment. sustainability in the world, and will continue its role in promoting international environmental action, based on its proven track record and legacy in this regard.
