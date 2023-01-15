His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and President of the friendly Republic of Korea, Yoon Seok Yul, discussed opportunities to develop cooperation and develop it to broader horizons in various fields, within the framework of the special strategic relations that bring the two countries together, in addition to a number of regional and international issues. common interest.

This came during the reception of His Highness, the President of the State, at Qasr Al Watan, the Korean President, who started yesterday a state visit to the UAE, which is his first since assuming the presidency.

His Highness, the President of the State, expressed his aspiration that the visit of the Korean President would be a strong addition to the special strategic relations that have brought the two countries together for decades.

His Highness said in a post on Twitter: “I welcome His Excellency President Yoon Seok Yul to the UAE. We have a special strategic partnership with the Republic of Korea, which we are continuing to strengthen to serve the common interests and goals of the two friendly countries and peoples.

His Highness and the Korean President discussed various tracks of cooperation and developments between the two countries in the fields of investment, economic, scientific, cultural and advanced technology, in addition to renewable energy and other vital areas of interest to both countries within their future plans.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The UAE and the Republic of Korea have a close strategic partnership that extends back more than 40 years … and it rose to a special strategic partnership during 2018. We are proud that the UAE has this level of partnership with the Republic of Korea.” Korea”.

And His Highness addressed the distinguished guest, saying: “Your visit to the UAE .. comes as an affirmation of your keenness to continue joint work to push forward Emirati-Korean relations in various fields. Today, we have reached an exceptional level in this partnership, and its fruits have become clear through cooperation in various vital fields, including strategic, economic and cultural.”

His Highness referred to one of the most important strategic development projects and one of the strong foundations of the partnership that brings the two countries together, which is the peaceful nuclear energy production project at Barakah Stations.

His Highness said, “Through joint work, we have succeeded in developing one of the most advanced peaceful nuclear energy projects in the world, using the latest technologies in this field.”

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s endeavor to expand and strengthen these relations with friendly Korea during the coming period in areas of common interest, including traditional energy, clean energy, economy, investment, defense technology, and others.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The UAE attaches great importance to climate action and addressing the global challenges posed by climate change.” His Highness reiterated his thanks for Korea’s support for hosting the UAE’s “COP 28” conference, and affirming the UAE’s support for Korea in hosting the “Cop 28” conference. Cup 33» in 2028.

His Highness also expressed his aspiration for the active participation of the Republic of Korea in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which the country is hosting this year, especially that Korea has ambitious plans to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, which is the same date. set by the Emirates to reach this goal.

His Highness expressed his confidence that “UAE-Korean relations … will achieve qualitative leaps during the coming period in the interest of development and prosperity in our two friendly countries.”

For his part, the Korean President expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE on his first foreign tour this year, and at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He pointed out that it is the first state visit since the establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries in 1980, and the first state visit he has made since assuming his presidential duties, and this expresses the determination of the leaderships of the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Korea.

He also indicated that he was accompanied by representatives of about 100 Korean companies during the visit, noting the importance of the cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding signed by the two sides.

He said, “I look forward to continuing close communication and exchanging ideas with His Highness the President of the State in all fields.”

He stressed the importance of strengthening strategic cooperation in major areas including peaceful nuclear energy, energy, investment and defense industries in order to develop the prospects for bilateral relations, expressing his aspiration for the UAE to become the first country in terms of the volume of investments in Korea and to raise the level of cooperation between the two countries to its highest levels, stressing that “The potential for cooperation between the two countries is limitless.”

He also expressed his wishes for success for the Conference of the Parties, “COP 28”, which will be hosted by the UAE during the current year, stressing his country’s support for everything that achieves success for this conference.

The Korean President recorded a speech in the VIP visitor’s book, during which he expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality he received during the visit, wishing the relations of the two countries further progress and prosperity during the next stage.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the President of the friendly Republic of Korea witnessed the exchange and announcement of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at developing prospects for cooperation in various fields within the framework of the special strategic relations that unite the two countries. It included: a memorandum of understanding in the field of hydrogen energy use in cities, its production, transmission and storage between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the UAE and the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and a memorandum on cooperation in the field of water resources between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the UAE and the Ministry of Environment in Korea, in addition to An understanding between the UAE Space Agency and the Ministry of Science and Information and Communications Technology regarding the amendment of a memorandum of understanding signed in January 2017 for cooperation in the field of exploration and use of space for peaceful purposes, and a memorandum on cooperation in the field of future mobility and transportation between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The two sides exchanged a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding, which included the following:

■ A joint declaration on enhancing cooperation in the field of energy through the Comprehensive Strategic Energy Partnership.

■ Memorandum on Strategic Cooperation of the Defense Industry.

■ An agreement for cooperation in the field of crude oil storage (strategic and commercial storage) between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Korean National Oil Company.

■ Memorandum of Understanding regarding the establishment of joint strategic working groups for the Carbon Neutrality Acceleration Program.

■ Memorandum between Tawazun Council and Korean Aerospace Industries Co., Ltd. regarding the joint development program for the next generation of multi-mission cargo aircraft. The Climate Neutral Acceleration Program, the latest joint project between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, came within the framework of the strong strategic partnership between the two countries, which was announced about five years ago, and its transition to a new phase of bilateral cooperation to face international challenges related to energy security and climate change challenges.

The new stage of relations also comes as a culmination of more than 40 years of close cooperation between the two countries in various fields, while peaceful nuclear energy technology has become at the core of these relations with the selection of the designs of the advanced Korean nuclear power reactors of the 1400 model, about 14 years ago.

Bilateral relations reached a special strategic partnership, in 2009 with the establishment of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, which was entrusted with implementing the objectives of the UAE peaceful nuclear program, foremost of which is the development of the Barakah peaceful nuclear energy plants.

The Corporation began the necessary procedures and activities to implement the huge strategic project, in terms of choosing the site, technology, and others. The Korean Electric Power Company (KEPCO) was chosen as the main contractor for the project, which was to be developed in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In 2010, preparations and preparations began at the Barakah plant site, to start the construction operations that were awaiting the license of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, the receiving regulatory body in the UAE, which regulates all nuclear activities in the country. In 2011, it began reviewing the application for a license to construct the first and second stations, and the license was issued in 2012, to immediately start construction operations in the first station, at a watershed moment that inaugurated the first peaceful nuclear energy project in the Arab world.

In 2013, construction operations began in the second Barakah station, at a time when the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation was reviewing the application for a license to establish the third and fourth stations, which it issued in 2014 to start construction operations in the third station.

In 2015, the construction of the fourth plant began, making the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Power Plant project the largest nuclear energy construction project in the world, with the construction of four identical stations.

With the construction operations reaching their final stages in the first plant in 2016, ENEC sought to present a new model to the world in managing and financing nuclear energy projects, by signing a joint venture agreement with the Korean Electric Power Company (KEPCO).

During 2017, the first Barakah stations underwent a series of tests within the operational preparations phase, while the stations site received the first shipments of nuclear fuel packages for use in the first station reactor. In 2018, the construction work of the first station was completed, and the station’s systems were handed over to the operating team, who immediately began conducting tests within the stage of preparations for operation. Advanced education and training in the most prestigious local and international academic institutions and nuclear power plants around the world.

This group of 15 male and female engineers, along with Korean and international expertise, was the nucleus of the operation team, whose members who obtained the authority’s license last year reached 159, including 60 Emiratis (8 of whom are Emirati women).

In 2020, the operating team succeeded in starting the reactor of the first station, and a few days later the station was connected to the main electricity grid, producing the first megawatts of carbon-free electricity using nuclear energy technology for the first time in the history of the UAE, which wrote with this achievement a new chapter of The history of progress, advancement and elevation.

The UAE was on a date with an exceptional event in 2021 when the first peaceful nuclear energy plant, Barakah, began commercial operation, becoming the first country in the Arab world to produce carbon-free electricity around the clock using nuclear energy.

And last year, the commercial operation of the second plant in Barakah began, and thus the UAE became the first in the Arab world to have a multi-station nuclear energy project in the operating phase, doubling the amount of electricity produced by Barakah stations to up to 2800 megawatts, and limiting what amounts to more than 11 million tons of carbon emissions each year. The same year also witnessed a new achievement represented by the start of operation of the third station and its close joining with the first and second stations in the production of abundant and environmentally friendly electricity.

• 284 billion dirhams total non-oil foreign trade between the two countries over the past 10 years.



• 200,000 annually… the number of tourists coming from Korea to the UAE.

The Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Yesterday, the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Seok Yul, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, accompanied by his wife, the First Lady, Kim Kyun Hee, accompanied by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, and the country’s ambassador to Korea. Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, and a number of senior officials in South Korea.

Cooperation in tourism and aviation

The UAE and the Republic of Korea presented a distinguished model for strategic cooperation in the aviation and tourism sectors, with the increase in the number of flights and the steady growth of tourism flows between the two friendly countries.

The national carriers of the UAE have succeeded in enhancing their flights to the Republic of Korea over the past years, in a move aimed at keeping pace with the growth of air traffic between the two countries in light of the march of bilateral relations and the well-established strategic partnership, especially after the signing of a visa exemption agreement, which contributed to increasing the exchange of visits between citizens. the two countries.

The flights contributed to strengthening trade relations between the UAE and Korea, as the total non-oil foreign trade between the two countries amounted to more than 284 billion dirhams over the past 10 years, while the UAE is the second oil exporter to the Republic of Korea, and the second importer of it in the Middle East.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation revealed that the two national carriers, Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines, operate about 60 flights per month from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to the Korean capital, Seoul, at a rate of 15 flights per week.

The number of tourists coming from Korea to the UAE exceeds 200,000 annually, as national carriers have played an important role in strengthening tourism relations between the UAE and Korea, and have contributed to meeting the growing demand by passengers and freight on this vital line, which represents an important tributary to the trade and tourism movement between the two countries.