His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, today congratulated the people of the United Arab Emirates on Union Day, which falls on the second day of December.

His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “December 2nd is the most precious and beautiful homeland day…in which Zayed and his brothers rewrote history…with the story of the federation of the Emirates, which summed up all the meanings of wisdom and determination…and, God willing, our country will continue with its firm approach to building And development for a new phase of the sustainability of the gains and the advancement of aspirations.. Happy New Year to everyone.