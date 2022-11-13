His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” stressed that the “Twenty Summit” in the Indonesian city of Bali is an important global meeting.
His Highness said through his official account on Twitter: “(The G20 Summit) in the Indonesian city of Bali is an important global meeting.”
His Highness added: “We are pleased to participate in it to present the vision of the UAE in facing the challenges the world is witnessing and its approach to promoting sustainable development to serve humanity and the future of our generations.”
— Mohammed bin Zayed (@MohamedBinZayed) November 13, 2022
