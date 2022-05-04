Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received a phone call from His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia. During the call, the two sides discussed the friendly relations that unite the two countries, the various aspects of their cooperation, and ways of enhancing them in all fields for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples and achieving their mutual interests. The contact also dealt with a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

President Joko Widodo invited His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be hosted by Indonesia next November.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the invitation of President Joko Widodo, wishing friendly Indonesia success in its presidency of the group and its management of the summit to push for more cooperation that enhances the recovery of the global economy from the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic. It consolidates the foundations of effective partnerships and a strong sustainable economy for the benefit of all the peoples of the world and the future of humanity.