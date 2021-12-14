Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, mourned Dr. Abdul Rahman Makhlouf, one of those who contributed to the planning of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He passed away yesterday at the age of 98 after a busy life in the field of urbanization, praising His Highness for the contributions of the engineer The great architect in drawing the urban plan for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “May God have mercy on Dr. Abdul Rahman Makhlouf… he worked honestly and sincerely alongside the late Sheikh Zayed… one of the pioneers who contributed to drawing the urban plan for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.” My sincere condolences to his honorable family.”

It is noteworthy that Dr. Makhlouf, the architect, planned while sitting on the ground with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, the founding father of Abu Dhabi, at Qasr Al Bahr. The result was a modern city that amazed the world.

In 1968, the late ruler of Abu Dhabi at the time, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, asked the United Nations to send a city planning expert to Abu Dhabi to help prepare the general plan of Abu Dhabi. Makhlouf was nominated for this task, and he was appointed director of city planning in Abu Dhabi.

The Egyptian architect assumed the tasks of urban planning in them and the establishment of a city planning department in each of the cities of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and that was for a period of approximately seven years. 1985.

In 2010, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, honored Eng. Abdul Rahman Makhlouf and gifted him the Abu Dhabi Prize.

Eng. Abdul Rahman Makhlouf obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Cairo University in 1950 and a PhD from Germany in 1957. Before moving to Abu Dhabi, Eng. Makhlouf completed several projects in Saudi Arabia.

Abdel Rahman Makhlouf, born in 1924, grew up in an Azhar family, and his father, Sheikh Hassanein Makhlouf, served as the Grand Mufti of Egypt.