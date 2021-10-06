His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, confirmed that life in the UAE – thanks to God Almighty – has begun to return to normal, adding that the health situation in the country is safe and reassuring and we are out of the “Covid” pandemic. 19 “We are safe and sound, and we have learned many lessons and experiences from this challenge.

His Highness said during the Qasr Al Bahr Council: “Today is blessed by seeing these good faces.. and I want to assure you of the beginning of the return of life to normal in the country, whether in work, study, or the daily habits and practices of society, taking into account the precautionary reasons and taking into account some changes in our life behaviors.”

His Highness welcomed the attendees, expressing his happiness to see them in good health and safety, and said: “Praise be to God for seeing you after a long period during which we did not meet… and we are very happy to see our family and brothers well.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also offered condolences to everyone who lost a loved one due to the Corona virus, during the last period.

His Highness added: “The year 2020 was difficult and witnessed great challenges… But the UAE, thankfully, was able to be one of the first countries to emerge from the crisis… at a time when some countries faced great difficulties.”

His Highness pointed out that the factors that contributed to the start of life returning to normal, praise be to God, are three: the availability of vaccines and the continuity of examinations, in addition to the availability of some modern treatments in the UAE and a number of countries in the world.

His Highness pointed out that the number of cases in the country has decreased to less than 500 cases, and this bodes well, and it indicates that “Corona” is under control and less dangerous than it was.

His Highness concluded his speech with the praise and thanks of God, and said: “Praise be to God for everything. We came out of the crisis with goodness, honor, safety, health and experiences, despite its difficulty and severity, but we learned a lot from it.”

His Highness thanked all the efforts made and made by all field and medical teams to control the pandemic, praising the community’s response and cooperation, which had a significant impact in overcoming and reducing risks.

The council was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in the Al Ain region, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received yesterday Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar. During the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace, His Highness and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed brotherly relations and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of the two countries. The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





