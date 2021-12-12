Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, praised the success of the final round of the Formula 1 World Championship hosted by Yas Marina Circuit yesterday. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a tweet on his official account on Twitter, said: I witnessed my brother, Mohammed bin Rashid and the country’s guests, a successful conclusion of the final round of the Formula 1 World Championship in the capital, Abu Dhabi.