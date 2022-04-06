Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the League Cup final, between Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahly, at 7:30 pm on May 4th.

The association began preparations, in order to organize the match in the best way and the highest standards, in line with the successes it had achieved in previous versions, in terms of making the occasion more than just a 90-minute football match, but an integrated sports and community celebration, by launching many accompanying events before During the meeting, promotional campaigns and various public initiatives were held.

Al Ain is looking forward to winning the title for the second time in its history, after winning it in the 2008-2009 season, while Al-Ahly youth achieved the title 5 times (a record), in the 2011-2012, 2013-2014, 2016-2017, 2018-2019, and 2020 seasons. 2021.