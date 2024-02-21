Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), who is visiting the country to attend the “Beach Soccer World Cup – UAE 2024” tournament, which is being held in Dubai..

The meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, discussed cooperation relations between the UAE and FIFA, especially in organizing international sports tournaments, and ways to support and enhance this cooperation during the coming period..

The meeting also touched on the “Beach Soccer World Cup – UAE 2024” tournament and the reasons for its success, especially at the level of infrastructure and organization, in addition to cooperation between the relevant UAE authorities and FIFA.

His Highness the President of the State stressed the great importance that the UAE attaches to sports and its position within its vision to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development… stressing the important role of international sports competitions in achieving rapprochement and acquaintance between the world’s youth of all categories, instilling values ​​in them and enhancing the spirit of sports competition among them..

For his part, Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), appreciated the level of cooperation and coordination between the Federation and the UAE, praising the advanced sports infrastructure that the country possesses and which qualifies it to host the largest international tournaments in the field of football..

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Zayed Foundation. Sultan Al Nahyan for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Development Affairs Office and the families of martyrs in the Presidential Office, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor in the Presidential Office, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Beach Soccer World Cup, and Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the UAE Football Association, Member of the Supreme Organizing Committee, Tournament Director, and a number of sheikhs, officials, guests and citizens.