His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, and King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan discussed, yesterday, in Cairo, brotherly relations and various aspects of cooperation and work. and ways of developing and strengthening them for the benefit of their brotherly countries and peoples.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi congratulated King Abdullah II on the success of the recent surgery, wishing him continued health and wellness, while His Majesty expressed his thanks and appreciation for the good brotherly feelings expressed by His Highness and the Egyptian President. Wishing them health and happiness.

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the leaders exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

They prayed to God Almighty to prevail in goodness, stability and peace for the Arab and Islamic nations and the peoples of the whole world.

The meeting dealt with strengthening joint Arab action and the importance of mutual coordination in light of the challenges and crises that the Arab region is witnessing and that threaten its security and stability.

The leaders touched on the developments taking place in the city of Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the need to stop any practices that violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and change the current situation, in addition to avoiding escalation and calming the situation.

The leaders stressed the region’s need for peace, stability and joint cooperation in order to activate the paths of peace and development and push its wheels at various levels in order to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the region for progress and prosperity.

During their fraternal meeting, the leaders reviewed a number of issues and the latest regional and international developments, and exchanged views on them, especially the war in Ukraine and its repercussions on the humanitarian and economic levels.. They called on all concerned parties to exert maximum efforts to settle the conflict by giving priority to diplomacy, and through dialogue and negotiations to restore security. and stability in the region, and expressed their concern about the worsening humanitarian situation accompanying the crisis and the need to address it by reaching an urgent political solution.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the continuation of Arab consultation and coordination is at the heart of the UAE’s orientation and its firm belief that joint Arab action in issues of security, stability and prosperity represents the basis for the region’s success in facing the challenges surrounding it, as well as building on available opportunities. However, the UAE continues its efforts to enhance Arab cooperation for the good of the countries and peoples of the region.

For his part, the Egyptian President welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II, dear guests of his country, expressing his appreciation for the close and historical relations that bring together the three countries at the official and popular levels, and affirmed Egypt’s aspiration to strengthen constructive cooperation with the UAE and Jordan and start Together towards broad horizons of strategic partnership that establishes extended relations and achieves common interests and is in the interest of promoting joint Arab action, especially in light of the great challenges the region is witnessing, as well as the economic and social crises resulting from multiple regional and international developments.

The Egyptian President hosted an Iftar banquet attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Cairo yesterday on a fraternal visit to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, was at the forefront of receiving His Highness upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at Cairo International Airport, along with a number of ministers and senior Egyptian officials.

During a short break in the VIP lounge at the airport, the Egyptian President welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, and they exchanged cordial conversations that express the depth of the brotherly relations that unite the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

