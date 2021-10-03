Dubai (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited the pavilion of the friendly Republic of Serbia participating in Expo 2020 Dubai. Upon his arrival at the pavilion, His Highness was received by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, who inaugurated his country’s pavilion yesterday.

His Highness expressed his happiness to meet the Serbian president, wishing Serbia and its friendly people continued progress and prosperity, and the UAE-Serbian relations further growth and development. Accompanied by the Serbian President, His Highness learned during his tour of the pavilion what he embodies of the country’s culture, history and renaissance, and what he aspires to achieve for his people in the future. His Highness praised the level of organization of the pavilion and its content in the areas of innovation, creativity, information and communication technology and emerging companies, and its embodiment of the importance of technology in the development of civilization, in addition to introducing the country’s ambitious vision for the future. He wished those in charge of the pavilion success in their participation, and conveying the image of their country and its achievements to the world. His Highness said on Twitter: “I was pleased to visit the Serbian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, to meet President Aleksandar Vucic, and learn about the culture, renaissance and vision of Serbia for a bright future that the pavilion embodies. We are keen to strengthen our relations with our friends in the world.”

His Highness was accompanied, during the visit, by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince’s Court. Ahed Abu Dhabi, and Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties.