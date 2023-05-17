His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a written message to Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, containing an official invitation to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change «COP 28», to be held in Dubai Expo City in November. next.

The message was handed over to the President of Ghana by Amer Al Alawi, Chargé d’Affairs at the UAE Embassy in Ghana.