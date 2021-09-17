London (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, yesterday visited the Zayed Center for Research on Rare Diseases in Children, on the sidelines of his visit to the United Kingdom. Upon his arrival at the Zayed Center for Research in Rare Diseases, His Highness was greeted by His Excellency Sajid Javid, Minister of Health and Social Affairs, His Excellency Nazim Al Zahawi, Minister of Education, the British, Mr. Matthew Shaw, CEO of Great Ormond Street Hospital, and Professor Rosalind Smith, Director of Great Ormond Institute Street Child Health at University College London.

During his meeting with the doctors, professors and researchers working at the center, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was acquainted with the center’s research and the innovative treatments it offers to save the lives of sick children from different countries of the world. His Highness was briefed on the unique model of pediatrics adopted by the first of its kind in the world, which combines advanced research with world-class medical care under one roof, which contributes to accelerating the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases that affect children.

His Highness toured the main laboratory, which includes 140 test benches that accommodate researchers to conduct studies and research, and the laboratory of the genomics team. His Highness was briefed on the center’s specialized facilities that played a vital role in the global response to the challenges of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the unit for studying disease-causing genes had recorded the sequence of 15,500 genome samples that cause the “Covid-19” virus, in order to inform scientists about the changing nature of the virus. The effect of new and reused drugs and drugs in the treatment of severe viral infections in children.

His Highness also learned from those in charge of the Zayed Center for Research in Rare Diseases in Children the importance of specialized and advanced research rooms, which represent the largest academic unit for the development of gene therapy and cell therapy in the United Kingdom, and one of the largest facilities in the world for the production of materials used in pioneering gene therapy experiments.

During the tour, His Highness met Mohammed Al Ameri, a researcher at the Zayed Research Center, a candidate for a PhD in epigenetics to diagnose leukemia in children from University College London, and praised his valuable research on how to modify the DNA of cancer cells in the patient’s body to treat cancer patients.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during his tour of the center’s facilities, also met the 10-year-old child, Ali Al Ketbi, who is currently undergoing treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital, and his health condition is constantly improving. His Highness expressed his best wishes to the child Ali for a full recovery and sincere thanks and appreciation to the hospital staff for their good care of the children.

It is noteworthy that the Zayed Center, which celebrates the second anniversary of its opening next November, was established thanks to a grant of 60 million pounds sterling provided by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, and the center is the fruit of a partnership. Between Great Ormond Street Hospital, University College London and Great Ormond Hospital Children’s Charity.

His Highness was accompanied, during the visit, by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, His Excellency Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince’s Court. Ahed Abu Dhabi, Mansour Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and Professor Maha Barakat, Director General of the Fakhr Al Watan Office.