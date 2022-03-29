During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the US Minister discussed friendship and joint cooperation between the UAE and the United States and ways to strengthen it in various fields to achieve their mutual interests and contribute to the consolidation of security and stability in the region.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern in light of the developments of the Ukrainian crisis.

The two sides exchanged views on the efforts made to contain its repercussions and limit the deterioration of the situation at all humanitarian and economic levels, through dialogue, diplomatic means and joint action in order to maintain international security and stability.