His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the friendly United States of America.

During the meeting, His Highness and the US Minister discussed friendship and joint cooperation between the UAE and the United States and ways to strengthen them in various fields to achieve their mutual interests and contribute to the consolidation of security and stability in the region.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern in light of the developments in the Ukrainian crisis.. They exchanged views on efforts to contain its repercussions and limit the deterioration of the situation at all humanitarian and economic levels through dialogue, diplomatic means and joint action in order to maintain international security and stability.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, and the UAE Ambassador to the United States, Yousef Mani` Al-Otaiba.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

