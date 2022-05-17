Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a phone call from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in which he offered his condolences and sympathy to His Highness and the people of the UAE on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, praising the role The pivotal point of the great deceased in the development process in the Emirates and his support for strengthening Emirati-Russian relations.

During the call, the Russian President renewed the congratulations of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates, and wished His Highness success in leading the country towards new horizons of renaissance in various fields. He expressed his aspiration to further work with His Highness to expand the base of common interests between the two friendly countries.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks to the Russian President for his good feelings and wished him good health and wellness and to friendly Russia further prosperity and prosperity.

His Highness also received a phone call from the President of the Republic of Colombia, Ivan Duque Marquez, in which he expressed his sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

He also offered his congratulations on His Highness’ assumption of the presidency of the United Arab Emirates, wishing him success in leading the march of progress and prosperity witnessed by the country and the relations of the two countries with further cooperation in all fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation to Ivan Duque Marquez for his good feelings towards the UAE and its people, wishing the Republic of Colombia further progress and development.



