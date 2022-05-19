His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received two phone calls from Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, and Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of the Republic of Gabon, during the two calls, they offered their condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Presidents of Ghana and Gabon expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting the role of the human deceased in the world.

On the other hand, the two presidents congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates, and wished His Highness success in leading the country to further progress and prosperity, looking forward to strengthening cooperation and effective partnerships between their countries and the UAE during the coming period.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked Nana Akufo-Addo and Ali Bongo Ondimba for their sincere feelings towards him and the UAE and its people in this painful affliction, wishing them good health and wellness and their friendly countries and peoples continued stability and development.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

