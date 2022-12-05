His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who is on a working visit to the country, during which he will attend the “Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue”, which is organized by the Emirates Space Agency in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness welcomed President Isaac Herzog’s visit to the country, during which he was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Michelle Herzog.

During the meeting, which took place at Al-Shati Palace, His Highness and the Israeli President discussed the relations of cooperation between the UAE and Israel and its paths towards promoting development, peace and prosperity for the benefit of the peoples of the region in general.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting touched on the importance of the “Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue” in enhancing communication between the active and influential forces in the space sector around the world, and discussing opportunities to develop this sector and achieve its goals in a way that serves humanity and contributes to enhancing the quality of life on Earth. In this context, the two sides stressed the need to enhance opportunities for joint cooperation in the field of space between the two countries.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayat Al-Din Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, King of Malaysia, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting, which took place at Al-Shati Palace, His Highness welcomed the country’s guest, Sultan Abdullah Ra’ayat Al-Din, and they discussed friendship and various paths of cooperation between the two countries in light of their directions to promote sustainable development and achieve a better future for their peoples. The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of common interest.

His Highness and the King of Malaysia also welcomed the signing of an agreement awarding the first concession in the Middle East for unconventional oil resources between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Malaysian National Oil and Gas Company (Petronas), while the historic agreement is the first investment of a Malaysian company in one of the Abu Dhabi concessions.