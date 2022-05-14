Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, received phone calls from leaders of a number of brotherly and friendly countries, during which they offered their condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

His Highness received condolences from His Majesty King Mohammed VI; The King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; The Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait and Joko Widodo; President of the Republic of Indonesia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan; President of the Republic of Turkey and Joe Biden; The President of the United States of America and Emmanuel Macron; President of the French Republic.

During their contacts, the leaders of the countries expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the honorable Al Nahyan and the people of the Emirates in this great loss, noting the merits of the deceased, his good deeds and his great deeds in the service of the Emirates and humanity, in addition to his role “may God have mercy on him” in strengthening the relations of the state The Emirates with their countries and the great civilizational renaissance that the Emirates witnessed during his reign.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the good feelings expressed by the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries, and for the sincere condolences they offered to the Emirates and its people, praying to God for their continued health and wellness.





