His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received yesterday the Commander of the US Central Command, Lieutenant-General Michael Corella.

His Highness and the US military official discussed – during the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace – friendship relations and various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the United Arab Emirates and the United States in the defense and military fields within the framework of the strategic relations that unite the two countries.. They also addressed a number of issues and topics of common interest. They exchanged views on it.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, and Commander of Joint Operations , Major General Salih Muhammad Salih bin Muqrin Al-Amiri.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

