His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received today – at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.. Gianni Infantino, President of the International Football Association “FIFA”, accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation, and Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Emirates Football Association.

His Highness welcomed the guests and exchanged conversations with them on a number of sports issues and topics, expressing his wishes for success for the FIFA Club World Cup hosted by the UAE, wishing success to all participating teams in achieving their goals in this tournament and for fans and fans of this sport.

For their part, the presidents of the International and Asian Football Federations expressed their thanks and appreciation for the UAE’s hosting of the FIFA Club World Cup, stressing that the UAE is one of the most important sports capitals in the world after its success and excellence in hosting many events and championships due to its organizational capabilities and extensive experience in managing global events Next to qualified infrastructure according to the highest international standards.

The Qasr Al Bahr Majlis was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy The Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization For people of determination.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

