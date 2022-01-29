His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today received Abi Ahmed, Prime Minister of the friendly Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, who is on an official visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at the Al Watan Palace, an official reception ceremony took place, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied Abi Ahmed to the podium and played the national anthems of the UAE and Ethiopia, while artillery fired 21 rounds to welcome the guest’s visit and lined up a group of The guard of honor salutes His Excellency.



