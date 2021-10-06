His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received today Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar.

During the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace, His Highness and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed brotherly relations and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of both countries.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





