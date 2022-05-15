His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, received two phone calls from Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Lloyd Austin, Minister of Defense of the friendly United States of America, during which they offered their condolences and sympathy to His Highness and the people of the UAE on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “May God have mercy on him”.

Prince Charles and Lloyd Austin also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates, expressing their sincere wishes to His Highness for success during the next stage and for the UAE to further progress and prosperity under his leadership.

For his part, His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prince Charles and the US Secretary of Defense for his condolences and the good feelings they expressed towards His Highness, the UAE and its people.



