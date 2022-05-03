His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received today a phone call from the State of Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, during which they exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, asking God Almighty to restore this generous occasion to everyone with goodness. Yemen and blessings.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed their wishes for the two countries and their peoples for continued progress and prosperity, and that God Almighty would restore this occasion to the Islamic peoples and the peoples of the whole world while they enjoy security, stability and prosperity.



