His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received today, Monday, a phone call from His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, President of the friendly Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The two sides discussed, during the call, bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation and ways of developing them at all economic, commercial and investment levels in a way that achieves the mutual interests of the two countries.

The contact also dealt with the efforts of the two countries in confronting the “Covid-19 pandemic” and its humanitarian, social and economic repercussions, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest and they exchanged views on them, especially efforts to achieve stability, peace and development in Africa.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and to the families of the victims of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano, expressing the UAE’s solidarity with the friendly people of the Congo in these difficult circumstances.

For his part, His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the feelings of solidarity and sincere sympathy for his country and its people.