His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, presented a salute of appreciation to all teachers, stressing that they “carry the noblest message”, as part of the celebration of World Teachers’ Day, which falls today.

His Highness wrote on “Twitter”: “Greetings of appreciation to our teachers and all those from whom we received knowledge. They carry the noblest message, and light science and knowledge our way towards the future. They and the teachers in the world thank them on the occasion of their International Day.”

The government of the United Arab Emirates attaches great importance to the role of the teacher, in order to create a conscious and educated generation, carrying with it human values ​​and principles, and able to innovate and contribute to the development and renaissance of the Emirati society. Therefore, the state celebrates on the fifth of October of each year the International Teacher’s Day, In an effort to instill the value of the teacher in the minds of students, as well as in appreciation of the teachers’ continuous efforts in educating successive generations, so today we will shed light on Teacher’s Day in the UAE 2021.

Excellent education contributes to creating hope and promise of a better standard of living not only in the UAE, but all over the world, however, it is not possible to have a highly qualified education without dedicated and qualified teachers.

From here stems the importance of Teacher’s Day in the UAE and the rest of the world, not only for teachers and students, but for the community as a whole, which represents an acknowledgment of the role teachers play in building the future.

Teachers’ Day 2021 in the UAE falls this year on Tuesday, October 5, as teachers are appreciated for their tremendous efforts to deliver information in the easiest way to all their students at all levels. Their responsibility is with the transformation of many schools into the mechanism of distance education in the Emirates.

The United Arab Emirates is keen to launch initiatives that focus on teacher training and developing their skills.

The UAE is also constantly seeking to launch many motivational initiatives in various forums, including those that shed light on the role of the teacher, and what he carries from a noble message and great honesty in his profession, as it is considered the most important among professions in terms of direct impact on the emergence of generations, which makes affiliation This profession is a great honor for its owner, and Teacher’s Day in the UAE is one of the most prominent periodic initiatives in which school students and parents participate in order to improve education and enhance teacher skills..

The “Mohammed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher” emphasizes the importance of the role of the teacher and its value in enriching education, as it is the backbone of the educational process, as huge prizes are allocated to winning teachers, amounting to 6 million dirhams for the best 6 teachers.

Teachers from the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jordan, Syria, Egypt and Iraq, in addition to Tunisia and Morocco, can participate in the Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher.





