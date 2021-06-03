His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, praised today, Thursday, the level of performance of the players of the first team of Al Jazira Football Club and the efforts of the administrative and technical bodies of the team that won the Arab Gulf League shield for the 2020-2021 season for the third time in its history.

This came during his reception today at the Beach Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, President of Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the club’s board of directors, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Technology Advanced Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Jazira Club, Chairman of the Executive Committee, who gifted His Highness the club’s victory in the Arab Gulf League, in appreciation and gratitude for His Highness’ support and interest in the sports sector in the country and its development in its various branches and types, which is an incentive to continue excellence and reap more achievements.

His Highness congratulated the club’s officials, players, administrative and technical staff and the club’s fans for crowning their efforts throughout the season with this victory and achieving the league title.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation to all the teams that participated in the league and entertained football fans with a spirit of sportsmanship and competition that contributes to strengthening the popularity and status of this sport in the UAE. His Highness wished the team success during its upcoming participation in local, regional and continental championships and competitions.