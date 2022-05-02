His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer today with the crowds of worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Also performing prayers alongside His Highness were His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Office Executive Director, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Dr. Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi, head of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, delivered the sermon for the blessed Eid Al-Fitr prayer, which came under the title “And We made you peoples and tribes so that you may know one another.” Ethics and the virtues of values.. He explained that acquaintance produces harmony, through which rapprochement between people and cooperation between peoples is achieved in response to the command of God Almighty / and cooperate in righteousness and piety / and by acquaintance efforts are combined, energies are integrated and experiences are united in the reconstruction of the earth and the building of its civilization no matter how different the races of creation and their countries diverged so that peace is achieved and spread harmony between them.

Al-Khatib explained that one of the forms of acquaintance is spreading peace, cheerfulness and smiling so that acquaintance between people is achieved and peace prevails.. Noting that what strengthens the bonds of acquaintance and harmony is treating people with good morals, and it is one of perfect faith and perfect piety and charity.. And he said that our Eid is a feast of affection that fills homes with joy, acquaintance and ties of kinship. Charity to the poor and needy, and bringing joy to orphans, widows and the needy, so that the joy of our feast is complete.

At the conclusion of the sermon, Al-Khatib called on God Almighty to grant His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” for what he loves and is pleased with, and to have mercy on the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the sheikhs of the Emirates who have passed to the mercy of God and enter them into his vast gardens, and to have mercy on the martyrs of the homeland. Their reward and raise in heaven their rank.



