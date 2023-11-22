His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, participated today, Wednesday, in the virtual summit of the G20.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Today I participated in the G20 virtual summit with the aim of reviewing progress in addressing global challenges in the areas of energy, climate, sustainability, and international security. The UAE believes in the vital role of international multilateral action in achieving peace and prosperity for the benefit of all peoples.”