His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended the third Ramadan lecture within the Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis, titled “Facing the Most Important Global Challenges Through Innovation,” presented by Edward Young, founder and chief technology officer of Intellectual Ventures. In the United States of America, at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter yesterday: I witnessed the “Edward Young” lecture entitled “Facing the most important global challenges through innovation”… Our world is interconnected and lives common challenges… The UAE seeks in its vision for the future To the optimal investment in human energies to enable them to invent qualitative and sustainable solutions that achieve our aspirations and serve humanity.”

The lecture was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and a number of officials.

During the lecture, Edward Young addressed several main topics in which he touched on various forms of technologies related to our modern world and their effects on us in the long run, and presented his vision for the future after the world adapts to these technologies that will revolutionize our lives, in addition to the problems and ways to solve them and cooperation between Institutions in it, new ways of thinking, research and development and the importance of the new system to overcome the biggest global challenges.

At the beginning of his speech, Edward Young stressed that the UAE can lead the next wave of innovation and that it will not only follow the previous waves, and this is achieved through several things, the most important of which is innovation, which is the most important economic activity we do contrary to what people think, noting that The innovation system has changed several times throughout human history and recently, and the last three changes were in the interest of the United States of America, but it has undergone changes again and the next wave may constitute a wonderful opportunity for the Emirates and other countries.

Historical background

Edward Young pointed out that many analyzes showed that innovation is the main catalyst for growth and that 80-85% of growth comes from new innovations, and this represents a significant change because this was not real and has existed for 100 years, and that this fact has led To a golden age of inventions that began about 100 years ago, and every modern device, every modern industry, and all areas of modern life today are the product of that wave of inventions, whether electricity, vaccines, computers and others that were developed and invented during that period.

He noted that the impact of innovation cannot be underestimated, but it was not equal and countries did not participate in it equally, as modern innovations preferred regions over others. For example, in 1800, China and India represented half of the world’s total national income, and they depended mainly on labor. Over the past sixty years, the matter changed radically, and the national income of the United States moved from less than 2% to almost 30%.

He said, “During this period, there were at least four waves in which innovation fundamentally changed, and during the period when the world was preoccupied with industrial development and improving the productivity of countries, most innovations were made by individual inventors in the laboratories … such as Nikola Tesla.” Henry Ford and Peter Wright, who are just research people working in private laboratories and laboratories, worked to invest in structuring, building roads, trains, ships and power lines, which had a major role in transforming innovation for manufacturing and research and development centers for the industrial sector, which continued Dozens of years.”

He added, “After the Second World War, there was a rise in the consumer class and it was necessary to manufacture products that are sufficient for hundreds of millions of people, such as televisions, cameras, and cars, and we began to move to a higher level in the field of innovation at the level of countries.”

He continued, “Then multinational innovation moved, after the second war, when inventors were transferred to another field, and then it became clear that multinational innovation was no longer enough, and new start-up companies began to come, their concept of focusing on innovation more, which represented the fourth wave. of development in innovation.

Edward Young believes that the world needs a new model of innovation and a new system of incentives, technology development, financing, and research and development to meet the major global challenges in our world today, such as building effective cities, climate change, education, and aging.

He said: “The world has become more capable of creating smaller technological solutions, and the economy of emerging companies has become able to solve the targeted problems brilliantly, but many of the problems we face now greatly exceed the ability of individual companies, adding that governments in the past were interfering and trying to unify The efforts of a number of companies together, but this rarely happens now, and while companies may expand and be able to implement large projects of their own, it is very difficult for them to engage in very large integrative projects, which affects the progress of inventions.

He stated that the next logical step in the technology industry is the emergence of a specialized collaborative innovation economy in which a leading engineer coordinates the division of large projects into parts and distribution to different companies because “the major civilizational problems are beyond the capacity of any particular company.” Noting that innovation is the key to solving human problems, he referred to the aviation industry as a practical model for this kind of top-down innovation.

innovative cities

Edward Young stated that companies are expected to play a coordinating role in major projects, such as building mega cities to house billions of people who will move from the countryside to cities over the next few decades, and he says that more cities are being built today than ever before in History, some of these city projects cost tens of billions of dollars. Pointing out that cities are often built like any other city in the past, with largely adherence to the same scheme.

He believes that this represents an opportunity for the emergence of a huge amount of new innovations, because every city is basically an economic infrastructure for innovation, and a city must be built using new innovations, which would reduce the cost of spreading innovations and increase the demand for innovations. He also thinks that if we design a city a little differently, we can make it easier to connect it to new things and separate old ones from it, just as easily as we buy apps from the App Store.

Edward Young believes that there is another problem that must be solved in the role of the innovation engineer, which is the problem of the aging of the world’s population, as this problem has two sides, namely the high cost of elderly care, as the more people age, the higher their medical costs, and the other face is the shrinking number of productive workers who pay the rising healthcare costs, he says we need to cut costs and increase revenue to address both sides of the problem.

Young believes that companies can perform an extraordinary function, by creating inventions in their own laboratories, working with a network of inventors, investing in start-ups, and partnering with governments, by serving as the primary planning engineer who coordinates innovations that contribute to solving global problems. Grand.

light

Edward Young, founder and chief technology officer of Intellectual Ventures, is one of the 12 best inventors in the world by number of patents, the holder of more than 1,200 US patents in various fields, and the founder of Intellectual Ventures, the largest investment fund For inventions in history, and previously served as chief engineer at Microsoft in 1999, where he managed internal research and development strategy, founded more than 12 startup companies, and provided his investment services on innovation to many institutions, including Harvard Medical School, a unique institute Hutchinson Cancer Research, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and published academic papers on protein structure and function in the 1980s in the publications of the National Academy of Sciences and Biochemistry, the Journal of Biophysics and others, drawing on his training in mathematical and biophysics.

group strength

Edward Young emphasized that innovation in the future represents a new way of working, and that the strength of the group rather than the individual is optimal, and there must be a system that includes a large number of inventors, laboratories, leaders and manufacturers who join efforts at the international level to solve problems together.

He said, “At a certain level, this happened via the Internet, which is not owned by a single company, and companies provided tens of thousands of programmers and engineers, which led to the creation of new systems in the field of innovation and development.”

He added: “One of the most recent examples in that context in dealing with the issue of research and development, is facing the Covid-19 pandemic, which is an example of the transition from the strength of the individual to the strength of the group, in the matter of manufacturing the vaccine, as we were twenty times faster than before, and five times faster than before. A doubling of research globally, and ten times of clinical trials, which shows that there are new mechanisms of action, as all countries participated in research and created a new system and a new example, when the world was challenged through a new mechanism that emerged and allowed for unprecedented participation, a new trend we see Today, it is a competitive need for speed and innovation.”

new era

Edward Young, in his speech, pointed out that innovation is no longer distributed to the power of one, and that the United States of America, which used to be the first in innovation indicators around the world, placed the Bloomberg Index last year in eleventh place, and many countries were In the top ten such as Finland, Denmark, Israel and Singapore are small countries, which are very competitive when it comes to innovation. He pointed out that the world is entering a new era of innovation, which is as important as the golden age that was mentioned previously, but innovation in this era uses different content and tools such as artificial intelligence, new foodstuffs and cryptocurrencies, which is considered a great growth for the future, and it must be realized that these innovations are different from Old and dangerous at the same time. Pointing out that cryptocurrencies, genes and similar things have the potential to create more social obstacles than plastics, semiconductors, and others. He stressed that technology and innovations must be a value that produces and can create a great and enormous impact, and move away from enhancing the profits of individual capitalist power by promoting bad behaviors, which create money-earning businesses such as smoking and others.

big leaps

In the conclusion of his speech, Edward Young stressed that the great leaps that we have witnessed in the recent march of technology provide us with many opportunities that can be taken advantage of, and that everyone must face some challenges and find solutions to them. In addition to the importance of institutions cooperating with each other to solve the biggest global challenges and moving away from individual thought in solving them, and that there is a great opportunity for societies and small countries in creating an attractive and stimulating environment for innovation supported by flexible legislation and strong social ties.

During the lecture, several video-recorded posts of officials and specialists spoke about some aspects related to its subject. It also showed video posts by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; and Professor Eric Zing, President of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.. The speakers reviewed how the UAE has adopted and invested in various technologies and innovations, and presented their views on the importance of technology.