His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State (may God protect him), via the “X” platform: On International Teachers’ Day, I express to them my gratitude and appreciation for their giving and their lofty mission in education. Our investment in education is a major source of our success in various fields, and the teacher is the cornerstone of this national mission, and he has a great responsibility with the family in raising generations on good values and morals.
