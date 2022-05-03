Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, called for keenness to celebrate holidays and occasions with the family, as it is a great value that contains all the meanings of life. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed not to be preoccupied with the work and responsibilities of the family and children, as they are the source of joy and the source of happiness, calling on everyone to be with their families, because the family is “a precious gift from God Almighty to us.”

This came in a tweet to His Highness on the social networking site “Twitter”, in which he said: “Celebrating the holidays and occasions with the family is a great value that beats within it all the meanings of life. A precious gift from God Almighty bestowed upon us.

Values ​​handed down from generation to generation

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, meditating his children in a photo taken in 1975, which was widely circulated yesterday, matched by a photo published by the account of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Twitter, in which the values ​​​​of family compassion are evident. Inherited in the Emirates (archive)