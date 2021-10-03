Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness toured the pavilion, which tells the story of the emergence of the UAE and the dream of the creative pioneers who wrote an inspiring history based on a system of authentic human values ​​and boundless ambitions. His Highness exchanged cordial conversations with those in charge of the pavilion, which was designed in the shape of a falcon preparing to launch, and tells the story of the UAE and the vision of its leadership to build an advanced society with ambitious plans for the future. His Highness inspected the sections of the Emirates Pavilion, which consists of four floors with a total area of ​​15,000 square meters, and includes a space dedicated to hospitality on the upper floor and exhibitions of Emirati culture and achievements.

Mohamed bin Zayed listens to an explanation of the pavilion from Noura Al Kaabi, in the presence of Reem Al Hashemi and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, gave an explanation about the pavilion’s various sections and contents. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his pride and pride in the role of the people of the country alongside the workers who supervise the country’s pavilion, and his appreciation for their efforts and dedication to work, wishing them success in highlighting the civilized face of the UAE to the world and embodying the authentic values ​​of its people and introducing its development achievements in Best picture.

His Highness said: By hosting the Expo and the UAE pavilion, the UAE aims to provide a rich and unique experience that will be a source of inspiration for others, based on the culture of its authentic society and its solid human values. His Highness added: Our ambitions are great and we are moving forward to achieve them on the ground with optimism, determination and confidence to make our country and the world the best place to live and contribute to achieving a bright future for humanity.

Mohammed bin Zayed in an interview with Reem Al Hashemi in the presence of Noura Al Kaabi and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out that the UAE pavilion is a distinguished qualitative platform to introduce the world to what the country has achieved and its progress over the past decades and what it aspires to achieve during the next fifty years, in addition to highlighting the image of the Emirati man armed with science, awareness, patriotism and the will to excel. and leadership. His Highness urged the organizers of the event and the national teams to continue to work to ensure that visitors enjoy the activities of the Expo and visits its various pavilions easily and smoothly throughout the duration of the exhibition. His Highness said on Twitter: “Today I visited the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. A great effort, and loyal national hands.. Standing behind this distinguished edifice that presents the world the story of the dream of the Emirates and its creative pioneers. We are proud of and cherish our civilizational achievements and look forward to the fiftieth anniversary.” The coming year is full of hope and optimism.”

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.