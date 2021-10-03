His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, stressed, during his visit to the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, that the UAE aims, by hosting the “Expo” and the UAE’s co-pavilion, to provide an experience Rich and unique to be a source of inspiration to others, stemming from the culture of its authentic community and its deep-rooted human values.

His Highness added that our ambitions are great, and we are moving forward to achieve them on the ground with optimism, determination and confidence, to make our country and the world the best place for life, and to contribute to achieving a bright future for humanity.

His Highness pointed out that the UAE pavilion is a distinguished qualitative platform to introduce the world to what the country has achieved and its progress over the past decades and what it aspires to achieve in the next 50 years, as well as highlighting the image of the Emirati man armed with science, awareness, patriotism, and the will for excellence and leadership.

His Highness urged the organizers of the event and the national teams to continue to work to ensure that visitors enjoy the activities of the “Expo”, and visits to its various pavilions easily and conveniently throughout the duration of the exhibition.

His Highness toured the pavilion, which tells the story of the emergence of the UAE, and the dream of the creative pioneers who wrote an inspiring history, based on a system of authentic human values ​​and limitless ambitions.

His Highness exchanged cordial conversations with those in charge of the pavilion, which was designed in the shape of a falcon, preparing to launch, telling the story of the UAE and the vision of its leadership to build an advanced society with ambitious plans for the future.

His Highness inspected the sections of the Emirates Pavilion, which consists of four floors, with a total area of ​​15,000 square meters, and includes a space dedicated to hospitality on the upper floor and exhibitions of Emirati culture and achievements. The Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, gave an explanation about the pavilion’s various sections and contents.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his pride and pride in the role of the people of the country, along with the workers who supervise the country’s pavilion, and his appreciation for their efforts and dedication to work, wishing them success in highlighting the civilized face of the UAE to the world.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, and Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei.

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion and meets its president

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited the pavilion of the friendly Republic of Serbia, participating in Expo 2020 Dubai. Upon his arrival at the pavilion, His Highness was received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who inaugurated his country’s pavilion the day before yesterday. His Highness expressed his happiness to meet the Serbian president, wishing Serbia and its friendly people further progress and prosperity, and the UAE-Serbian relations further growth and development.

Accompanied by the Serbian president, His Highness learned during his tour of the pavilion what it embodies of the country’s culture, history and renaissance, and what it aspires to achieve for its people in the future. Technology in the development of civilization, in addition to introducing the country’s ambitious vision for the future, and he wished those in charge of the pavilion success in their participation, and transferring the image of their country and its achievements to the world.





