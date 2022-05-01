His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today ordered the disbursement of an “Eidiya” for his children from families benefiting from social assistance at the state level, in an initiative on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness’ initiative towards children comes within the framework of his interest in sharing the joy of Eid with his children and their families, and his keenness to spread joy and happiness to all segments of the UAE community on all occasions.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

