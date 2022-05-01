His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered the distribution of an Eid to children of families benefiting from social assistance provided by the Ministry of Community Development at the state level, who are registered with local governments in the emirates of the country, on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

Eidiyat includes children under the age of 18, in order to bring joy and happiness to all of them.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan posted a tweet on Twitter, in which he congratulated the happy Eid Al-Fitr, which falls today. His Highness said in a tweet: “I congratulate the President, Vice President, rulers, people of the Emirates and residents on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, and I pray to God to perpetuate goodness, prosperity and love for our country, and spread stability, peace and harmony throughout the Arab and Islamic countries and the whole world.”



