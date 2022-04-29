In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ordered the disbursement of housing loans to citizens with a total value of 2.36 billion dirhams. More than 1,347 male and female citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi benefited from it.

The adoption of the first package for 2022 coincides with the joy of celebrating Eid Al-Fitr, based on the keenness of the wise leadership to ensure social stability, enhance living standards and a decent life for citizens, and enhance their role in contributing to advancing development in society.

These directives also reflect the interest of our wise leadership and its constant keenness to meet the aspirations and needs of citizens, provide decent livelihoods and the well-being of the people of the country and their families, and build a cohesive society within an environment that enhances the contribution to building and progressing the country.

On this occasion, Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “The disbursement of this payment confirms the keenness of the wise leadership and its interest in the citizen and his happiness and the achievement of all means of comfort and stability for him and his family members, where the wise leadership always places the citizen at the top of its priority. and interest.”

He stressed the Authority’s keenness to develop a modern and sustainable housing system that achieves family and social stability and provides an integrated housing environment that meets the needs of the Emirati family in line with the vision of our leadership to provide an integrated infrastructure and housing that meets the requirements of life in a manner that suits the nature and culture of the Emirati family to build a cohesive and stable society that enjoys all the means and elements of life. Precious.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Rashid Al Hamli, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said that the first package for this year comes to multiply the joys and joys of citizens on this happy occasion, in the interest of our wise leadership to promote a safe and stable family environment.

He added: “As soon as the royal directives are issued, the authority begins to communicate with the beneficiary citizens to inform them and urge them to start the procedures for benefiting from the facilities and benefits provided, within the framework of the authority’s keenness to provide all necessary services with speed, quality and efficiency necessary and to provide an easy journey for customers in a way that ensures citizens’ access to services. Housing easily, conveniently and comfortably.



