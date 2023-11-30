His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” said that on Martyr’s Day, we remember our righteous martyrs who gave their lives in sacrifice for the homeland and in defense of its authentic principles.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “On Martyr’s Day, we remember our righteous martyrs who sacrificed their lives in sacrifice for the homeland and in defense of its authentic principles, and their names were recorded in letters of light on the most honorable pages of history. We extend our greetings of appreciation and gratitude to their families who set the most wonderful examples of sacrifice and redemption, and we pray to God to preserve the UAE and perpetuate its pride and glory.”