His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, today, Friday, expressed his condolences to the Prime Minister of India on the death of his mother.

His Highness wrote in a tweet via his official account on Twitter: “My sincere condolences to the Prime Minister of India, dear friend Narendra Modi, on the death of his mother, Mrs. Hirabin Modi … and I express my sincere condolences to him and his honorable family.”