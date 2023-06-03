His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, today expressed his condolences to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for the victims of the train collision.

In a tweet on Twitter, His Highness said his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to friend Narendra Modi for the victims of the train collision, and solidarity with the families of the victims and the friendly Indian people at this difficult time, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.