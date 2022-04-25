His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today offered his condolences on the death of Mai Rashid Al Fattan, wife of Abdullah Rashid bin Eid and sister of Lieutenant General Musabeh Rashid Al Fattan.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty to bless her with the vastness of his mercy and pleasure and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.

He offered condolences on the side of His Highness.. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

