His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, presented a grant to the Harvard Stem Cell Institute to support and develop research related to gene editing for the treatment of type 1 diabetes “through the replacement of beta cells in the pancreas.”

The support comes within the framework of the “Reaching the Last Mile Initiative”, which is based on strengthening relations with relevant parties in order to achieve effective and sustainable change.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s initiative to support global health projects “Reaching the Last Mile” works to combat diseases and strengthen health systems, in addition to supporting the development of innovative research and technology to encourage progress in eliminating diseases.

According to the World Health Organization, about 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, as the disease causes about 1.6 million direct deaths annually, and the past decades have witnessed a steady increase in the number of infections and the extent of diabetes.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, said that the UAE is keen to strengthen cooperation and concerted efforts to support global health, and this support represents the Harvard Stem Cell Institute an opportunity to join its mission to achieve a major achievement in the fight against diabetes patients from The first type.

His Highness stressed that the UAE realizes the importance of innovation in finding new solutions to urgent issues, as part of its commitment to support global health issues and improve the lives of people around the world.

The promising results we have seen in stem cell-derived islet cell research hold the potential for a life-changing treatment for people with the burden of diabetes, said co-director of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute Dr. Douglas Melton, who holds the Zander Professorship in Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology at Harvard University. of the first type for their lifetime. We were able to achieve these results thanks to the long-term efforts of the students and our team at the Harvard Stem Cell Institute to convert human pluripotent stem cells into insulin-producing beta cells, thus producing an inexhaustible supply of transplantable cells.

He added: “The biotechnology industry has made great progress in this field in order to manufacture cells and test the results in clinical trials, and the first results that were recently announced were very promising, while the next challenge facing us now is to protect the transplanted beta cells from the rejection of the recipient’s immune system. And if our strategies are successful, beta-cell therapy will become the standard treatment for patients with diabetes in the future.”

The partnership also provides the opportunity for two Emirati researchers to join the Douglas Melton Laboratory to contribute to research and work on developing an innovative treatment for type 1 diabetes.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, said that the opportunity for two nationals to join the Milton Laboratory as research fellows will contribute to achieving a tremendous cultural and scientific enrichment for all participants, and this cooperation provides a valuable opportunity for colleagues participating in this research from As they gain experience, science and knowledge through their work in the laboratory under the supervision of a distinguished scientific researcher, we look forward to nominating the best cadres from our talented scientific team, and we hope that their participation will contribute to accelerating research and finding an effective treatment for type 1 diabetes.

Esther Letters, Assistant Vice President of Research at JDRF, praised the support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to scientific research, and said: “We welcome new colleagues in the field of research, and look forward to developing advanced strategies to protect insulin-producing cells with functional functions. High immune rejection.

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates the President of Senegal for the presidency of the African Union

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, made a phone call to Macky Sall, President of the friendly Republic of Senegal, congratulating him on his country’s assumption of the rotating presidency of the African Union, wishing him success in leading joint African action during the period The future is in the interest of the African peoples in development, stability and prosperity.

During the call, His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with the African continent, especially at levels that serve development and prosperity on both sides, and expressed his aspiration for further development in Emirati-African relations under the Senegalese presidency of the African Union.

The phone call also dealt with a review of bilateral relations and ways to advance them in various fields, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern. His Highness congratulated the President of Senegal on the Senegalese football team’s victory in the African Nations Cup.

For his part, the President of the friendly Republic of Senegal expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his congratulations and noted the close relations between his country and the UAE. He also expressed his appreciation for the Emirati development and humanitarian role within the African continent.



