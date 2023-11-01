His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, said, through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, my wishes of success and success to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in organizing the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

His Highness added, “Under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom continues to develop and prosper.”