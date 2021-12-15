His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, mourned the Egyptian Dr. Abdel Rahman Makhlouf, planner of Abu Dhabi city, in the United Arab Emirates, who died yesterday at the age of 98.

His Highness said in his official account on the Twitter site: “May God have mercy on Dr. Abdul Rahman Makhlouf… he worked honestly and sincerely alongside the late Sheikh Zayed… one of the pioneers who contributed to drawing the urban plan for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi… Sincere condolences to his generous family.” .

It is noteworthy that Dr. Makhlouf, the architect, planned the city of Abu Dhabi while sitting on the ground with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, the founding father, at Qasr Al Bahr.

The result was a modern Manhattan grid-style city with a stunning Corniche and many modern-day marvels.



