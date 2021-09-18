His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on the sidelines of His Highness’ visit to the United Kingdom.

His Highness and President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed relations of cooperation between the UAE and brotherly Iraq, especially the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in various economic, investment, development and humanitarian fields.

His Highness and His Excellency also exchanged views on the overall developments in the Middle East and efforts to achieve peace, stability and development for its peoples.



