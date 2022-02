Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also wished the first lady, Amina Erdogan, health, wellness and a speedy recovery from this disease, and the Turkish people safety from all harm.

For his part, the Turkish President expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this generous gesture and the good feelings he showed towards him and his people, wishing the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi continued health and safety and the UAE and its people all the best.