His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today made a phone call with his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, the sisterly Sultan of Oman, during which he reassured the situation in the Sultanate of Oman in light of the situation. Tropical “Shaheen” that the country has been passing through for days.

During the call, His Highness expressed the UAE’s solidarity with the government and people of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, and its standing by its side in facing the repercussions of this situation.

He offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said for the victims of the storm, and his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, and safety for the missing .. praying to God to protect the Sultanate and its brotherly people from all harm.

For his part, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his kind initiative and for the sincere brotherly feelings he showed towards the Sultanate of Oman and its people.





